Multiplier Price Reaches $18.89 on Major Exchanges (BMXX)

Multiplier (CURRENCY:BMXX) traded down 12.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. One Multiplier coin can currently be bought for approximately $18.89 or 0.00037553 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Multiplier has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. Multiplier has a total market cap of $19.13 million and $1,847.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $306.20 or 0.00608711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.30 or 0.00080116 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.08 or 0.00236719 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 30.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004038 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $544.53 or 0.01082489 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $606.49 or 0.01205674 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Multiplier

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here. Multiplier’s official website is multiplier.finance. The official message board for Multiplier is medium.com/@multiplierfinance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

Multiplier Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multiplier should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Multiplier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

