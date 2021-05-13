Naked Wines (LON:WINE) Trading Down 0.1%

Naked Wines plc (LON:WINE) fell 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 799 ($10.44) and last traded at GBX 801 ($10.47). 199,735 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 283,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 802 ($10.48).

Separately, Liberum Capital lowered Naked Wines to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 575 ($7.51) to GBX 800 ($10.45) in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £586.02 million and a P/E ratio of 90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 797.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 682.49.

Naked Wines

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines, beers, and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online. It also engages in the trust and funding businesses. The company was formerly known as Majestic Wine plc and changed its name to Naked Wines plc in August 2019.

