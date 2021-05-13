Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $19.68

Shares of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.68 and last traded at $19.68, with a volume of 67873 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.47.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nano-X Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Nano-X Imaging from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Nano-X Imaging in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.33.

Get Nano-X Imaging alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.21.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.09. On average, equities analysts predict that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNOX. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Nano-X Imaging by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nano-X Imaging during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 151,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Nano-X Imaging in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

About Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX)

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Nano-X Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano-X Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.