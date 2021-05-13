NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Shares Sold by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 75.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,008,735 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.71% of NanoString Technologies worth $21,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NanoString Technologies by 211.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in NanoString Technologies by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kirk Malloy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.65, for a total transaction of $95,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,488.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.04, for a total value of $2,067,979.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,644,219.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,823 shares of company stock valued at $7,207,157. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NSTG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NanoString Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSTG opened at $51.83 on Thursday. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.46 and a 1 year high of $86.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.31 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 8.94 and a quick ratio of 8.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.06.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.04). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.47% and a negative return on equity of 68.96%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.51 million. NanoString Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NanoString Technologies Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

