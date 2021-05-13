National Bank Financial Boosts Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Price Target to C$38.50

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$34.00 to C$38.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ITPOF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.42.

Get Intertape Polymer Group alerts:

Shares of ITPOF traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.02. The company had a trading volume of 22,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,935. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Intertape Polymer Group has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.35 and a 200-day moving average of $19.56.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12. Intertape Polymer Group had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 5.81%.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Intertape Polymer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertape Polymer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.