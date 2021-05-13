National Bank Financial Increases Finning International (TSE:FTT) Price Target to C$44.00

Finning International (TSE:FTT) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial to C$44.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FTT. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Finning International from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a C$35.00 price target on shares of Finning International in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Finning International from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Finning International from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Finning International from C$34.00 to C$38.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$37.05.

FTT stock opened at C$33.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$32.35 and a 200-day moving average price of C$29.14. Finning International has a 52-week low of C$16.60 and a 52-week high of C$35.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.97, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.66 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Finning International will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Darcy Joel Harrod sold 2,770 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.50, for a total transaction of C$90,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$203,255. Also, Senior Officer Anna Pia Marks sold 1,604 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.01, for a total transaction of C$54,553.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$919,884.70. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,849 shares of company stock valued at $223,571.

Finning International

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

