National Bank Financial Raises Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Price Target to C$18.50

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$17.00 to C$18.50 in a research note published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$16.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$16.94.

CRR.UN opened at C$16.66 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.94. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$11.44 and a 52-week high of C$17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.75, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.64 billion and a PE ratio of 39.02.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.0742 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 208.44%.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

