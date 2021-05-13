National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$86.10.

NA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada to C$85.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$79.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$81.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$89.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$92.00 to C$89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

In other National Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Marc Knuepp sold 9,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$85.47, for a total transaction of C$853,637.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 698 shares in the company, valued at C$59,655.48.

Shares of NA opened at C$90.35 on Thursday. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$50.03 and a 1-year high of C$91.69. The stock has a market cap of C$30.43 billion and a PE ratio of 14.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$87.64 and a 200 day moving average price of C$77.35.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.67 by C$0.48. The company had revenue of C$2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.04 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that National Bank of Canada will post 7.9200003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.94%.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

Recommended Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.