National Bankshares Increases Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Price Target to C$6.00

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) had its price objective raised by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$4.50 to C$6.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential downside of 17.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on FIL. Haywood Securities upped their price objective on Filo Mining from C$4.60 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Filo Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$5.75 price target on shares of Filo Mining in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Filo Mining from C$3.25 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$2.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th.

Get Filo Mining alerts:

CVE:FIL traded up C$3.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$7.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,633,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,242. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Filo Mining has a twelve month low of C$1.43 and a twelve month high of C$7.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$806.37 million and a PE ratio of -43.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.33.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Filo Mining will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Filo Mining

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

Featured Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Filo Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Filo Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.