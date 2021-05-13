National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Upgraded to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of National Grid (NYSE:NGG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Grid from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group upgraded National Grid from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded National Grid from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.00.

Shares of NGG stock traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $64.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.32. National Grid has a 1 year low of $53.09 and a 1 year high of $65.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrow Financial Corp increased its holdings in National Grid by 610.3% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of National Grid in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Grid in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

