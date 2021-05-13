NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Upgraded by Investec to Hold

NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Investec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners cut shares of NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Societe Generale raised shares of NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of NatWest Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. NatWest Group has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of RBSPF stock opened at $2.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.69 and its 200-day moving average is $2.32. The stock has a market cap of $32.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44. NatWest Group has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $2.85.

NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter. NatWest Group had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 5.51%.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

