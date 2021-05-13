Navcoin (NAV) Price Hits $0.55 on Top Exchanges

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00001095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 19.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Navcoin has a total market cap of $39.35 million and $1.09 million worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00010181 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00006237 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000319 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00056558 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00000198 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,712,646 coins. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

