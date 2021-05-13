NCC Group (LON:NCC) Rating Reiterated by Numis Securities

NCC Group (LON:NCC)‘s stock had its “add” rating reissued by equities researchers at Numis Securities in a research note issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on the stock. Numis Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NCC. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of NCC Group to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 265 ($3.46) in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 249.40 ($3.26).

Shares of NCC Group stock traded up GBX 38.14 ($0.50) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 292.14 ($3.82). The company had a trading volume of 896,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,675. NCC Group has a 52-week low of GBX 144 ($1.88) and a 52-week high of GBX 297.50 ($3.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £820.85 million and a P/E ratio of 65.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 272.11 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 249.53.

NCC Group Company Profile

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

