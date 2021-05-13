Needham & Company LLC Cuts DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target to $73.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its price objective decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $81.00 to $73.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on DraftKings from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Guggenheim began coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DraftKings from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen upgraded DraftKings from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.12.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $42.11 on Monday. DraftKings has a fifty-two week low of $23.50 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.91.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $312.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.34 million. Equities analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in DraftKings by 17.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 832,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,049,000 after buying an additional 124,345 shares during the last quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in DraftKings in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in DraftKings by 12.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,972,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,127,000 after buying an additional 340,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in DraftKings by 37.7% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 61,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after buying an additional 16,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

