Needham & Company LLC Increases Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Price Target to $525.00

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $515.00 to $525.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.05% from the stock’s current price.

ZBRA has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 target price (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $435.57.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $464.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.09 and a beta of 1.54. Zebra Technologies has a 52 week low of $215.52 and a 52 week high of $518.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $490.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $424.54.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 15,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.39, for a total value of $7,605,522.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,722,700.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.18, for a total value of $442,540.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,518.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,449 shares of company stock valued at $25,872,123. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the first quarter worth $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,116.7% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

