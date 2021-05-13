Needham & Company LLC Lowers Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Price Target to $15.00

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 43.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum downgraded Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.22.

Get Velodyne Lidar alerts:

VLDR stock opened at $10.48 on Tuesday. Velodyne Lidar has a 1-year low of $10.19 and a 1-year high of $32.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.22.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.90 million. Velodyne Lidar’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Velodyne Lidar will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 6.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Velodyne Lidar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velodyne Lidar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.