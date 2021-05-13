Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) to Issue $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the credit services provider on Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

Nelnet has increased its dividend payment by 41.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years.

Get Nelnet alerts:

NYSE:NNI opened at $73.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 68.18, a current ratio of 68.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.45. Nelnet has a 52 week low of $42.51 and a 52 week high of $78.36. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.70.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.65. Nelnet had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 10.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS.

Separately, TheStreet raised Nelnet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Nelnet Company Profile

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, and education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Nelnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nelnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.