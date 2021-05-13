Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.42

Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ:NETE)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.42 and traded as low as $9.65. Net Element shares last traded at $9.81, with a volume of 100,022 shares.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $19.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.70 million. Net Element had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a negative return on equity of 186.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Net Element, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NETE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Net Element by 132.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 99,152 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Net Element in the 4th quarter worth about $764,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Net Element by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 10,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Net Element during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

Net Element Company Profile (NASDAQ:NETE)

Net Element, Inc, a financial technology company, provides payment acceptance and value-added solutions across various channels in North America, Russia, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. It operates in two segments, North American Transaction Solutions and International Transaction Solutions.

