NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 52.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,511 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,923 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $4,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTES. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in NetEase by 14.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 206,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,311,000 after buying an additional 26,430 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NetEase in the first quarter valued at about $1,925,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in NetEase by 5.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in NetEase in the first quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in NetEase in the first quarter valued at about $206,000.

NTES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.98.

Shares of NTES opened at $104.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.28. NetEase, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.77 and a 1-year high of $134.33. The stock has a market cap of $68.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 20.47%. On average, equities analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. NetEase’s payout ratio is currently 7.85%.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

