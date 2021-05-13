NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Receives $47.60 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.60.

NTGR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BWS Financial lifted their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

NTGR stock opened at $36.15 on Monday. NETGEAR has a 52 week low of $22.76 and a 52 week high of $46.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.47 and its 200 day moving average is $38.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.08 and a beta of 0.88.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $317.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.21 million. NETGEAR had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The company’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NETGEAR will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 3,081 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $113,319.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 781 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $33,497.09. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,768,635.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 91,417 shares of company stock valued at $3,685,945. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NETGEAR by 16.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 536,639 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $22,055,000 after buying an additional 74,910 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in NETGEAR by 7.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 476,720 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,593,000 after buying an additional 34,640 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its holdings in NETGEAR by 9.2% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 23,592 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NETGEAR by 32.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,423,000 after buying an additional 38,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in NETGEAR by 7.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,462 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

