Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Price Target Raised to $225.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity from $217.00 to $225.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

NVRO has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Nevro in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nevro from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating on shares of Nevro in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $188.83.

Shares of NYSE NVRO traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.59. 4,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,968. Nevro has a twelve month low of $111.87 and a twelve month high of $188.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.50 and a beta of 1.02.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.46% and a negative return on equity of 30.25%. On average, research analysts expect that Nevro will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.08, for a total transaction of $111,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVRO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nevro during the fourth quarter worth about $55,290,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Nevro by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,720,187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $643,965,000 after buying an additional 238,308 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in Nevro by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,232,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $213,428,000 after buying an additional 204,465 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Nevro during the first quarter worth about $25,866,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nevro during the fourth quarter worth about $28,034,000.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

