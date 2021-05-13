New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.830–0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $709 million-$711 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $661.91 million.New Relic also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to -0.400–0.370 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of New Relic from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of New Relic from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group lowered shares of New Relic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James lowered shares of New Relic from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Relic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.06.

NEWR traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.64. 1,518,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 812,576. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -25.51 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. New Relic has a one year low of $52.13 and a one year high of $81.10.

In other New Relic news, insider William Staples sold 3,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $251,474.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,402 shares in the company, valued at $736,341.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total value of $1,896,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,896,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,894 shares of company stock worth $5,955,205. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

