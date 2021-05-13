New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 64,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Consolidated Communications worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 252.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 13,528 shares during the last quarter. 67.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Maribeth S. Rahe acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.91 per share, with a total value of $79,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 115,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $914,878.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Consolidated Communications from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

CNSL opened at $8.27 on Thursday. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $9.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.46 million, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.87.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.16. Consolidated Communications had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 11.62%.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions, as well as cloud-based services.

