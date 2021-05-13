New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 8,041 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter valued at about $398,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 16.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 2,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $71,296.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,233.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 78.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PPC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Pilgrim’s Pride has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

PPC stock opened at $24.24 on Thursday. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 1-year low of $14.06 and a 1-year high of $25.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.40.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, France, Puerto Rico, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally.

