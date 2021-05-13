New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $363,000 Stake in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 914 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in SMART Global were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 287.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in SMART Global during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in SMART Global during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in SMART Global by 274.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in SMART Global during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000.

Shares of SGH opened at $41.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.94 and a 200 day moving average of $40.81. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.54 and a fifty-two week high of $57.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.98.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. SMART Global had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $304.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on SMART Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on SMART Global from $55.00 to $62.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on SMART Global from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on SMART Global from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.08.

In other SMART Global news, CFO Jack A. Pacheco sold 3,750 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total transaction of $173,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,403,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Alan Marten sold 3,242 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total value of $155,129.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,689,747.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,019,865 shares of company stock valued at $101,927,090. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

