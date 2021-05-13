New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stake in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,938 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in AngioDynamics were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ANGO. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in AngioDynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 248.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in AngioDynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in AngioDynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $354,000. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ANGO stock opened at $22.39 on Thursday. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $25.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $853.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 62.82%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ANGO shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Monday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other AngioDynamics news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $83,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,421.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

