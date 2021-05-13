New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 100 Shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,559 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Mesa Laboratories were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,834,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,599 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,649 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

MLAB stock opened at $243.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -347.94 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 14.34, a quick ratio of 13.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.54 and a 12 month high of $307.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $249.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.20%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, CFO John Sakys sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.84, for a total value of $659,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,624. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John James Sullivan sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.94, for a total transaction of $342,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,877,014.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,128 shares of company stock valued at $1,615,900. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

