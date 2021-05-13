New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,200 Shares of Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,895 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Allegiance Bancshares were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,950,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,690,000 after purchasing an additional 115,256 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 29,732 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Allegiance Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $643,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 909,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,051,000 after purchasing an additional 12,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $403,000. Institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABTX opened at $38.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $785.32 million, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.20. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.02 and a 52 week high of $43.34.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 17.69%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.68%.

In related news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $65,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,672,775.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $314,752. Company insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

