New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,600 Shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in The St. Joe were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of The St. Joe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in The St. Joe in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in The St. Joe by 300.5% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The St. Joe in the fourth quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Fruth Investment Management bought a new position in shares of The St. Joe in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. 96.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:JOE opened at $41.08 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.60 and a 200 day moving average of $42.51. The St. Joe Company has a 52-week low of $16.30 and a 52-week high of $57.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.83 and a beta of 1.23.

The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $41.30 million for the quarter. The St. Joe had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 24.55%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 45,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $2,296,377.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fairholme Funds Inc sold 204,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $10,253,196.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 733,200 shares of company stock worth $36,957,191. Insiders own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

The St. Joe Company Profile

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

