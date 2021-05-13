New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 9,200 Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) by 14.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVR. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 205.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 7,283 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Mortgage Capital alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $2.80.

Invesco Mortgage Capital stock opened at $3.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $830.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.45. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $8.40.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.68%. This is a positive change from Invesco Mortgage Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.75%.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.