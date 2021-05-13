Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) Increases Dividend to $0.70 Per Share

Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Newtek Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Newtek Business Services has increased its dividend by 25.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NASDAQ:NEWT opened at $28.82 on Thursday. Newtek Business Services has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $30.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $645.74 million, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.31.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.03). Newtek Business Services had a net margin of 32.87% and a return on equity of 15.07%. On average, research analysts forecast that Newtek Business Services will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point upgraded Newtek Business Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newtek Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded Newtek Business Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Newtek Business Services from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Newtek Business Services Company Profile

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

