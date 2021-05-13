NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NexGen Energy Ltd. focuses on the acquisition, exploration and development of Canadian uranium projects. The company owns a portfolio of uranium exploration assets primarily in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada. NexGen Energy Ltd. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NXE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from $6.75 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.95.

Shares of NexGen Energy stock opened at $4.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.44, a quick ratio of 12.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.31. NexGen Energy has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $4.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.77 and a beta of 2.15.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Equities analysts forecast that NexGen Energy will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in NexGen Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $33,120,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in NexGen Energy by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,554,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after acquiring an additional 729,853 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in NexGen Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NexGen Energy by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 6,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 164,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 64,251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

