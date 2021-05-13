NFT (NFT) Trading 30.4% Lower Over Last Week

NFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded 21.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. Over the last seven days, NFT has traded 30.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NFT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000496 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT has a total market capitalization of $8.64 million and approximately $200,506.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NFT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.35 or 0.00085289 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00019208 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $486.13 or 0.01027632 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00068221 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.38 or 0.00110727 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

NFT Coin Profile

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a coin. Its launch date was August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol. NFT’s official message board is medium.com/@goblockparty. NFT’s official website is www.blockparty.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

Buying and Selling NFT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.