Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. cut its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 919,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,170,000 after buying an additional 36,874 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Xcel Energy by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 37,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 134,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total transaction of $842,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,390 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,465.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $107,565.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,417,057.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,378,965 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on XEL shares. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price (down from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.43.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $70.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.07 and a 52 week high of $76.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.4575 dividend. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.32%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

