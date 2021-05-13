Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Sells 1,065 Shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. cut its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 19,783,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,446,000 after buying an additional 3,034,684 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,916,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,564,000 after acquiring an additional 260,362 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 140.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,292,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,852,000 after acquiring an additional 755,321 shares in the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $64,729,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 877,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,248,000 after acquiring an additional 52,169 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IGIB opened at $59.42 on Thursday. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.51 and a fifty-two week high of $61.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.69.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.