Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 25,700 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 47.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,700 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.07% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $37,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $506,839,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,763,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $851,889,000 after acquiring an additional 208,936 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,425,000 after acquiring an additional 196,601 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,487,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 673.8% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 123,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,889,000 after acquiring an additional 107,945 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $507.14 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $485.10 and its 200-day moving average is $499.22. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $441.00 and a one year high of $664.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on REGN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $684.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $656.38.

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total transaction of $495,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,940,173.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

