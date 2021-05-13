Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $16.80 Million Position in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) by 48.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 458,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149,959 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Niu Technologies were worth $16,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Niu Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $392,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in Niu Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,582,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Niu Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Library Research Ltd acquired a new position in Niu Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $4,478,000. 21.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Niu Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Niu Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.50 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Niu Technologies from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Niu Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

Niu Technologies stock opened at $27.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.95. Niu Technologies has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $53.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.66.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $102.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.92 million. Niu Technologies had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 20.60%. As a group, analysts predict that Niu Technologies will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Niu Technologies Company Profile

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles; and NIU kick-scooter series kick-scooter and other micro-mobility solutions under the NIU brand name.

