Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $8.43 Million Stock Holdings in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) by 278.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,955 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,379 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.13% of Elbit Systems worth $8,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elbit Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after buying an additional 8,857 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Elbit Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $415,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in Elbit Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $889,000. 9.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESLT opened at $130.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a one year low of $110.69 and a one year high of $151.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 0.89.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.45. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is 20.77%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ESLT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Elbit Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter, commercial aviation, unmanned aircraft, electro-optic, night vision, countermeasures, naval, land vehicle, electronic warfare and signal intelligence, commercial cyber training, and medical instrumentation systems, as well as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; and munitions.

