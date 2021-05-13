Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 68.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,828 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,587 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.09% of Domino’s Pizza worth $13,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 3,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.65, for a total transaction of $1,717,620.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,047,586.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DPZ opened at $425.44 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $319.71 and a 52-week high of $447.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $396.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $382.91. The stock has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.61 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

Several research analysts recently commented on DPZ shares. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $369.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.93.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

