Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) Insider David Crombie Sells 44,248 Shares of Stock

Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) insider David Crombie sold 44,248 shares of Nine Energy Service stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $82,743.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,487.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

David Crombie also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nine Energy Service alerts:

On Wednesday, May 12th, David Crombie sold 10,752 shares of Nine Energy Service stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total value of $19,891.20.

On Wednesday, March 10th, David Crombie sold 64,569 shares of Nine Energy Service stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total value of $213,077.70.

Shares of NINE opened at $1.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 5.36. The firm has a market cap of $56.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 3.74. Nine Energy Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $6.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.17 and a 200 day moving average of $2.68.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.02). Nine Energy Service had a negative net margin of 136.82% and a negative return on equity of 65.52%. As a group, research analysts predict that Nine Energy Service, Inc. will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Nine Energy Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nine Energy Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Nine Energy Service by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 55,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Nine Energy Service by 470.1% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 84,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 69,923 shares in the last quarter. 50.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nine Energy Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Nine Energy Service

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Nine Energy Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nine Energy Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.