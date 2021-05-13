Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 27.180-27.180 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.24 billion-$15.24 billion.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NTDOY traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.52. 336,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,317. Nintendo has a 12 month low of $50.43 and a 12 month high of $82.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.39.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nintendo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.00.

Nintendo Company Profile

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes electronic entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

