Nippon Steel Co. Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.06 (OTCMKTS:NPSCY)

Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Thursday, July 1st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th.

Shares of NPSCY stock opened at $20.32 on Thursday. Nippon Steel has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $20.32. The stock has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.28.

About Nippon Steel

Nippon Steel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication, engineering and construction, chemicals and materials, and system solutions businesses in Japan and internationally. The company offers hot and cold rolled, electrical, and galvanized steel sheets; electrolytic tinplates; flat products; bar and wire rods; steel pipe piles, rails, structural shapes, and steel sheet piles; welded and seamless pipes and tubes; railway, automotive, and machinery parts, such as bogie trucks, railway wheels, and crankshafts; titanium sheets, ingots, and foils; and stainless steel sheets, plates, and bar and rod materials.

