Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $55,000 Holdings in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 88.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 10,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Stewart Information Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th.

STC stock opened at $58.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.66 and a 200-day moving average of $50.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 12 month low of $25.81 and a 12 month high of $62.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.02.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.89. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The company had revenue of $688.59 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

