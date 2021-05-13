Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 14,520 Shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 88.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,520 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tupperware Brands were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,522,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,638,000 after purchasing an additional 318,277 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Tupperware Brands by 817.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,599,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,321 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Tupperware Brands by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 791,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,640,000 after acquiring an additional 226,610 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Tupperware Brands by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 744,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,123,000 after acquiring an additional 95,895 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Tupperware Brands by 189.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 668,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,643,000 after acquiring an additional 437,270 shares during the period. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard Goudis purchased 20,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.36 per share, for a total transaction of $498,771.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,168,671. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen M. Sheehan bought 2,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.79 per share, for a total transaction of $49,877.48. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,868.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 58,372 shares of company stock valued at $1,471,080 over the last 90 days. 4.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TUP opened at $26.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.97 and a 200 day moving average of $30.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.41 and a beta of 3.01. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $38.59.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $460.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.05 million. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Tupperware Brands from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

