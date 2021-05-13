Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,700 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 54.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 130,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 53,313 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 629,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,423,000 after acquiring an additional 328,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth $3,683,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.43% of the company’s stock.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

NYSE FSK opened at $20.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.42. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $21.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 86.86%. As a group, analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.71%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

FSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point raised FS KKR Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Hovde Group initiated coverage on FS KKR Capital in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

Featured Article: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.