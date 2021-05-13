Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 7,300 Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 91.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WABC. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Westamerica Bancorporation alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WABC opened at $61.98 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.41. Westamerica Bancorporation has a one year low of $51.31 and a one year high of $66.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.70.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 37.49%. The firm had revenue of $52.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.98 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.03%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Maxim Group upped their price target on Westamerica Bancorporation from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

In other Westamerica Bancorporation news, Director Millan Catherine C. Mac sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $141,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Westamerica Bancorporation Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC).

Receive News & Ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.