Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Holdings Cut by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,888 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $592,504,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,773,852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,084,755,000 after buying an additional 897,259 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,970,452 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,794,739,000 after buying an additional 867,636 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 600,172.6% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 570,259 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $135,499,000 after buying an additional 570,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,182,275 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $280,920,000 after buying an additional 418,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $627,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,255. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $1,066,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,155,705.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $281.70 on Thursday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $157.48 and a 12-month high of $295.14. The company has a market capitalization of $70.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $276.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NSC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.24.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

