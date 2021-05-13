North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $16.87 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,452 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,151.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,285.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,203.53. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,330.00 and a 52-week high of $3,554.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,161.32.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,495 shares of company stock valued at $440,950,967. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

