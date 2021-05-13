Northcoast Research Comments on Papa John’s International, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Papa John’s International in a research note issued on Monday, May 10th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Sanderson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.96 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.69.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.34. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $511.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Papa John’s International’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis.

PZZA has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.27.

PZZA opened at $95.36 on Wednesday. Papa John’s International has a 52-week low of $71.35 and a 52-week high of $110.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.35. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PZZA. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 125.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the first quarter worth $138,000. Finally, CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.