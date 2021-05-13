Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:NESRF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:NESRF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Northern Star Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

Get Northern Star Resources alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:NESRF traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $8.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,007. Northern Star Resources has a 12 month low of $7.05 and a 12 month high of $13.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.18.

About Northern Star Resources

Northern Star Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, processing, and sale of gold deposits in Australia. The company holds interests in the Pogo, Jundee, and Kalgoorlie operations, as well as Paulsens and Tanami projects. It operates in Western Australia, the Northern Territory, and Alaska.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.